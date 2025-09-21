News

93 arrested for drunken driving in KZN

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 21 September 2025 - 19:30
In KwaZulu-Natal, 93 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. File photo.
In KwaZulu-Natal, 93 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

More than 93 motorists driving under the influence were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal this week, department of transport and human settlement MEC Siboniso Duma said on Sunday.

This brings to 293 the number of drunk motorists arrested since August 15.

“Our highly efficient, dedicated and energetic road traffic inspectorate team ensured the arrests,” said Duma.

He said 33 motorists were arrested in Kokstad, 24 in the Durban and uMhlanga area, 20 in  Pietermaritzburg and 16 in Ladysmith.

Duma thanked all law enforcement agencies who ensured the arrests.

TimesLIVE

Blue lights seized and 24 drunk driving arrests outside Oceans Mall in Umhlanga

Police on Friday night seized illegal blue lights and arrested 24 people for drinking and driving in Umhlanga, north of Durban, as part of their ...
News
1 day ago

'Drunk driver' arrested after crashing into vehicle, assaulting RTI officer and causing N3 chaos

A KwaZulu-Natal motorist is in custody after allegedly crashing into a car while driving under the influence, assaulting a Road Traffic Inspectorate ...
News
1 week ago

KZN MEC fuming at release of 'drunk driver' who assaulted officer and caused N3 chaos

The release of an alleged drunk driver who crashed into several cars on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg, allegedly assaulted a traffic officer and was ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry underway