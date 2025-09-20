Courtesy of SABC News
The DA will unveil its candidate for Johannesburg mayor in the 2026 local government elections in Soweto, Gauteng, on Saturday.
Among the leading contenders in the race is DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.
WATCH | DA announces Joburg mayoral candidate for 2026 local government elections
TimesLIVE
