News

Suspects who allegedly burned boy to death remanded by court

20 September 2025 - 13:09
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Three suspects, aged between 30 and 41, appeared in the Centane magistrate's court in the Eastern Cape on Friday for allegedly assaulting a minor boy and burning him to death.
Three suspects, aged between 30 and 41, appeared in the Centane magistrate's court in the Eastern Cape on Friday for allegedly assaulting a minor boy and burning him to death.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Three suspects aged between 30 and 41 years appeared in the Centane magistrate's court on Friday for allegedly burning and beating a 12-year-old boy to death.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa, said their arrests followed an incident at Nkondwane Location in Centane on September 12.

“It is alleged that the 12- year-old boy and other local boys were playing football when a male came and grabbed him. He allegedly slapped and kicked him, accusing the boy of stealing money. Another boy was also assaulted and accused of stealing money,” Mawisa said.

“The boys were forcefully taken to a homestead where they were assaulted and set alight. One of the boys managed to extinguish the flames and escaped but the other one was unable to escape. He was rushed to Butterworth hospital and later to Frere hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Police arrested the suspects for murder . They were remanded in custody.

TimesLIVE

Detectives hunt suspects after deadly 'gang shooting' in Mitchells Plain

SAPS anti-gang unit detectives in Cape Town are investigating yet another shooting that left three men dead overnight in Mitchells Plain.
News
2 days ago

Sibiya's office defied NPA arrest orders on five key cases – Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya's office failed to execute arrests on five dockets whose ...
News
2 days ago

Push for cellphone jamming to curb extortion from Pollsmoor Prison

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has called for cellphone signal-blocking technology to be rolled out at Pollsmoor prison, warning criminals are ...
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry underway