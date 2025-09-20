Policeman's PhD quest for justice for women for disabilities inspired by mom's journey

On the beat as a policeman Const Lindokuhle Ngcobo has seen injustice on the streets.
In his research as a doctoral student Ngcobo, of Pholela in KwaZulu-Natal, has also seen it in the data exposing how women with disabilities were pushed further into poverty and discrimination during the Covid-19 pandemic.
While still working as a policeman, Ngcobo studied for a PhD in Policy and Development studies and was awarded his doctorate by the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Friday.
His findings suggest most government departments do not have disability-specific policies and the constitution and national disability policies guide their work.
Ngcobo’s decision to research the experiences of women with disabilities during the pandemic in Johannesburg was influenced by being raised by a disabled mother.
His research revealed women with disabilities faced serious exclusion and vulnerability in communities with the problem worsened by the pandemic and its restrictions.
“Difficulties disabled women encountered included accessing health care, having tests done, receiving vaccinations and getting vital support services. Many faced increased health risks, barriers to telehealth and a greater likelihood of poverty, all compounded by the pandemic’s impact. While various government agencies attempted to address these issues, Ngcobo found that their efforts often fell short due to a lack of tailored policies for women with disabilities,” UKZN said.
The study also revealed people with albinism faced financial constraints and health complications due to a lack of adequate medical care.
“Some of the findings indicate that no matter the disability, these groups of people faced similar challenges when it came to accessing healthcare facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It further reveals the pandemic worsened these challenges because the participants’ responses showed that the situation was better before the pandemic and got worse during the pandemic. In some situations, healthcare providers exhibit prejudices and hostile attitudes towards people with albinism. This circumstance restricts albino individuals’ access to health care, but it can have much more dire consequences for albino women who seek out sexual and reproductive health care,” explained UKZN.
Ngcobo’s research also showed there was no efficient monitoring of conditions and care for women with disabilities in cities.
“The study’s findings also demonstrate how policies and programmes designed to shield women and children with disabilities from rape, forceful sex, sexual harassment and intimidation during national emergencies have consistently failed to do so.
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing measures were implemented because contact with any person may quickly spread the virus. The people most affected by this legislation were those who were so severely disabled that they depended on assistance to survive each day; in other words, they were unable to do anything on their own,” said UKZN.
One respondent told Ngcobo individuals could not help regardless of whether they were willing to or not, because they were afraid for their lives.
“This policy did not, in this regard, include any exceptions that would have allowed disabled people — especially disabled women — or, at the very least, protected those who were ready to assist.”
Ngcobo’s work highlighted the importance of developing disability-friendly policies that ensure people with disabilities who are poor, vulnerable and marginalised receive adequate economic and social protection and attain access to social welfare programmes that promote development and enhance their social functioning.
He said NGOs were crucial in promoting disability rights and persuading and influencing decisionmakers in government and policymaking to address the difficulties and injustices women with disabilities encountered throughout the pandemic.
“Even in this challenging period, these organisations persisted in their efforts to advance disability rights and enhance services.”
Ngcobo now aims to expand the discourse around the issues by highlighting that the challenges extend beyond the women’s physical impairments. Emphasised in his research was the systemic discrimination permeating all aspects of life, alongside environmental barriers and negative societal attitudes.
“He hopes his work will help create meaningful change in disability policies at a local level, advocating for more significant investment and a holistic approach to addressing the needs of women with disabilities,” added UKZN.
TimesLIVE
