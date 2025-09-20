News

Congregants robbed during evening church service

By TIMESLIVE - 20 September 2025 - 13:13
Two armed men robbed about 60 congregants at Zayoni Kingdom Catholic Church in Waterloo, north of Durban on Friday
Two armed men robbed about 60 congregants at Zayoni Kingdom Catholic Church in Waterloo, north of Durban on Friday
Image: RUSA

Two armed robbers disrupted a prayer service at Zayoni Kingdom Catholic Church in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Friday and held up about 60 congregants.

According to Reaction Unit of SA, eyewitnesses said the suspects, dressed entirely in black, entered the church during the service at about 9pm.

“The men were brandishing firearms. They demanded mobile phones from the congregation, collecting a total of 46 devices, which they placed into a plastic packet before fleeing the scene,” said RUSA's Prem Balram.

He said it had not yet been established whether the robbers escaped on foot or used a vehicle.

None of the congregants which included children, were hurt.

TimesLIVE

Mpumalanga MEC calls for churches to boost security after armed robberies

Mpumalanga’s MEC for community safety, Jackie Macie, has called on churches across the province to strengthen their security measures after gunmen ...
News
2 weeks ago

Manhunt for gunmen who robbed congregants in Mkhuhlu

Mpumalanga police are looking for armed robbers who stormed a church, fired several shots and robbed congregants off their belongings.
News
3 weeks ago

Two church robbers, doctor's hijacker arrested by Mpumalanga police

Two of five armed robbers who stormed into a church service in Klipfontein, eMalahleni (formerly Witbank), on Wednesday evening have been arrested on ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry underway