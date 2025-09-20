Police on Friday night seized illegal blue lights and arrested 24 people for drinking and driving in Umhlanga, north of Durban, as part of their efforts to clean up the area.
“With close to 200 motorists arrested since August 15, we are slowly turning the tide against drinking and driving,” KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said.
“I want to commend our energetic, efficient and highly dedicated team from Road Traffic Inspectorate.”
RTI joined forces with SAPS, eThekwini Metro Police, KZN VIP Protection, Blue Security, Marshal Security and others to conduct the operation at the M4 Umhlanga Rocks Interchange, Oceans Mall and other areas targeted for cleaning up.
Jacques Poupard of the Umhlanga Ratepayers & Residents Association (URRA) welcomed the operation.
“I commend MEC Duma for initiating the recent security operation in Umhlanga to address lawlessness. This proactive step is an important intervention for public safety and the restoration of law order in the area.
“The startlingly high number of arrests confirms what we have been saying and demonstrates the level of lawlessness we endure. Such operations should not be isolated one-off events, but part of a systemic co-ordinated and ongoing strategic programme to arrest lawlessness and return our communities to safe heavens.”
TimesLIVE
Blue lights seized and 24 drunk driving arrests outside Oceans Mall in Umhlanga
Image: SUPPLIED
Police on Friday night seized illegal blue lights and arrested 24 people for drinking and driving in Umhlanga, north of Durban, as part of their efforts to clean up the area.
“With close to 200 motorists arrested since August 15, we are slowly turning the tide against drinking and driving,” KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said.
“I want to commend our energetic, efficient and highly dedicated team from Road Traffic Inspectorate.”
RTI joined forces with SAPS, eThekwini Metro Police, KZN VIP Protection, Blue Security, Marshal Security and others to conduct the operation at the M4 Umhlanga Rocks Interchange, Oceans Mall and other areas targeted for cleaning up.
Jacques Poupard of the Umhlanga Ratepayers & Residents Association (URRA) welcomed the operation.
“I commend MEC Duma for initiating the recent security operation in Umhlanga to address lawlessness. This proactive step is an important intervention for public safety and the restoration of law order in the area.
“The startlingly high number of arrests confirms what we have been saying and demonstrates the level of lawlessness we endure. Such operations should not be isolated one-off events, but part of a systemic co-ordinated and ongoing strategic programme to arrest lawlessness and return our communities to safe heavens.”
TimesLIVE
KZN MEC fuming at release of 'drunk driver' who assaulted officer and caused N3 chaos
'Drunk driver' arrested after crashing into vehicle, assaulting RTI officer and causing N3 chaos
12 pupils injured after 'drunk' scholar transport driver crashes in Randburg
Driving drunk, speeding, no seatbelts: SA ranks worst for road safety
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos