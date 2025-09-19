He said the sentence has prompted him to fight for gender equality and against misogyny and a paternalistic society in which men regard women as their possessions.
TimesLIVE
'We're shocked and disappointed': Pastry Princess's family after killer receives 15-year sentence
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
The family of Thembekile Letlape, a celebrity baker known as the “Pastry Princess”, expressed disappointment with the justice system after their daughter's killer Sibusiso Zitha was given a 15-year jail sentence.
“We're shocked and we're disappointed. For me, it means he was found not guilty because, despite pleading guilty, he got a minimum sentence. That's effectively not being found guilty,” said Dr Kgosi Letlape soon after the judge handed down the sentence in the Johannesburg high court on Friday.
He said his daughter and the family did not get justice.
“What it means to me is that her life was worthless. There was no consideration of her humanity by the court,” Letlape said.
On May 30 2024, during an argument while Thembekile was preparing food in their home, Zitha attacked her in the presence of his 10-year-old daughter. He stabbed her several times in her face and chest and she succumbed to her wounds at the scene.
Zitha was found guilty of murdering Thembekile in July this year. The couple were in a relationship and lived together in Fourways.
“There's no consideration of our humanity as a family. You saw yourself, the defence advocate, it's all smiles. Their family is all smiles. That's what women mean in this country. That's what my daughter means to this society. We didn't get justice today,” said Letlape.
Letlape, who took the stand on Thursday during arguments for the mitigation of sentence, said the court had sent a message that their daughter was “worthless”.
Letlape said his family had experienced a secondary trauma going to court after losing their daughter. This was worsened now by having to deal with being failed by the justice system.
He added that the sentence sent a message that patriarchy reigned.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
TimesLIVE
