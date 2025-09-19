WATCH | Mkhwanazi unravels ‘links’ between Mchunu and associates

“I had previously said that there is a gentleman, Brown Mogotsi, who is the associate of minister of police Mchunu, simply because when I received information from Mogotsi with the information that we will speak about later on in the statement, it made me ask the question because the person communicating with me seems to suggest that he is close to the minister or with the minister.
“First I called [Cedrick] Nkabinde, the chief of staff in the minister’s office, and he confirmed that this person [Mogotsi] is a close associate of the minister and that is when I got comfortable speaking with him. The communication started on 30th of September 2024, that is when I received communication from Brown Mogotsi where, in his own writing, he was warning me that there are attempts to discredit me by means of a case of defeating the ends of justice in relation to an incident that happened at Empangeni correctional services, and he attaches a copy of a screenshot of [the] occurrence [book] at Empangeni SAPS and he said he is from North West.
“Empangeni is a police station that is serving the minister of police’s [jurisdiction] that is literally 5km away from the minister’s house and I am already told that he [Mogotsi] is close to the minister. That is why I am linking him to this. He also sent me a draft letter with similar content to the KZN factual report; it had the name of the officer who had attended to the incident that happened at Empangeni correctional service.”
From an associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu getting information from a police station's occurrence book and getting confirmation that they had links to an MP who recklessly used intelligence information.
These are some of the elements KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi used to show links between Mchunu and several people he said interfered and influenced the minister's decision to disband the political killings task team.
Mkhwanazi took the stand on day 2 of the commission of inquiry probing allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Brown Mogotsi
Mchunu has denied ties with Mogotsi, saying he was just a comrade.
Businessman and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala
“There is a communication between ‘Cat’ Matlala and North West businessman Suleiman Kareem. Their communication involves the contract that Matlala had with SAPS. It is a R360m contract and in this communication, Matlala is engaging him to speak with the minister to stop the cancellation of the contract.
“The intention here is to show that there is this man [Kareem], the coordinator between Matlala and the minister and [who] is under investigation, that’s why I am not going to go deeper.”
MP and National Coloured Congress founder Fadiel Adams
“The main concerns with Adams are mainly two. The first is the unauthorised access to intelligence information and his reckless use thereof. The second is the abuse thereof. This classified information involves personal information of individuals that is deposited at the crime intelligence or extracted by crime intelligence when it is conducting a vetting process for security clearance for individuals. It is very sensitive information.
“Adams, recklessly handled intelligence information not only within parliament, but he also took it out to the public. Even though the levels of his complaint [of noncompliance] against officers of the crime intelligence in October at two different police stations and provinces [Gauteng and Western Cape], the following [day] he sends a complaint to the minister and the outcome of that complaint seems not to resolve or address what he wants to achieve in that the national commissioners asked for [an] additional ten days.
“The minister receives and acknowledges this on the 8th of November, two days later, Adams sends another email on a different topic, speaking on what the national commissioner has done, but he has not been able to engage with the minister. So, I wonder how he is privy to the national commissioner’s report that is directed to the minister.”
