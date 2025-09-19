National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams says the classified intelligence information KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused him of having unauthorised access to “found” its way into his office.
Mkhwanazi implicated Adams during his appearance at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Thursday. He alleged Adams had unauthorised access to classified intelligence information and was recklessly handling state secrets.
In an interview with the SABC, Adams described how he came to have access to the information and what he did with it.
“I was in possession of information slid under my office door or [which] found its way into my office,” he said.
“The information appeared to be authentic, but I could not confirm this. The best people to confirm this would be the police. I took the information to the nearest police station and said to them, 'You might want to have a look at this', and I opened the case.”
Adams said he was unable to disclose what was in the documents, but admitted he was aware they were classified as some pages were labelled “top secret”.
“I would like that to come out in court, but it's concerning. I can tell you the amounts involved are huge and I believe this problem goes a lot deeper than what it appears.”
Mkhwanazi 'a walking contradiction': Adams responds to 'reckless' handling of classified documents
Image: Supplied
However, Adams was not sure who to give the documents to as he was still finding his feet in parliament.
“I'm finding my way around these buildings, figuring out who's who, which commission deals with what, and who you go to report this, that and the other, so I decided to take it to the authorities.”
Adams accused Mkhwanazi of contradicting himself by being involved in Gauteng cases when he's based in KwaZulu-Natal. Mkhwanazi should be concerned about the alleged crimes in the docket rather than where the information comes from.
“Mkhwanazi is a walking contradiction. The question I have, and I think the general must answer this, is that this is not in his jurisdiction. These alleged crimes happened in Pretoria. He's the provincial commissioner for KZN. Why is he so invested in this? Because I don't hear the provincial commissioner for Gauteng saying a word. It boggles the mind.
“I can't understand why a general has a problem with me taking information to his own institution. The general claims to have information that criminalises a minister and a deputy national commissioner, but he didn't take it to the police station, he called the press conference. This is the same general that's demanding accountability and due process from me as an MP, but as a general, what does he do with information? He sensationalises it.”
