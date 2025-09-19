FREE TO READ | A tribute to heritage and home

News

A tribute to heritage and home

Crafting spaces with care

19 September 2025

In South Africa, Heritage Month invites us to reflect on the legacies we inherit and the ones we create. While heritage often evokes traditions, language and culture, it also lives in the spaces we shape and care for daily. Whether a family heirloom, a long-standing home or even a newly renovated kitchen, our living environments carry the stories of who we are and how we live.

This edition of EasyDIY celebrates that spirit through practical, creative and sustainable home improvement. From Sika’s smart waterproofing systems to everyday fixes and design hacks – whether maintaining vinyl floors, handling household repairs or turning

leftover paint into bold new accents. And, for the weekend warriors, our DIY projects are designed to be accessible, yet impactful: create an elegant wall feature with trim moulding, or set up a compact, kid-friendly gaming corner that won’t break the bank.

In a season that honours history, may this issue inspire you to keep building – with purpose, pride and care. Because our homes, like our heritage, deserve to be nurtured and celebrated.

Raina Julies

