Fraudsters impersonate City Power employees, customers warned to verify IDs

By Mmatumelo Lebjane - 19 September 2025 - 16:08
Bogus City Power employees are targeting homes. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

City Power has warned residents about reports of criminals impersonating its employees and contractors to gain access to homes and properties for theft or robbery.

The utility said suspects claim to conduct meter audits, inspections or maintenance work, using fake or no identification cards. The incidents, which typically take place during daylight hours, are carried out quickly, with vehicles, electronic equipment and personal belongings targeted.

City Power urged customers to verify the credentials of anyone claiming to work for the utility. Verification can be done by:

  • contacting its security risk management control room at 011-490-7900/7911/7553;
  • via WhatsApp at 083-579-4497;
  • consulting their ward councillor if work is scheduled in the area; or
  • contacting their local service delivery centre.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “All authorised City Power employees and contractors are required to carry official ID cards, which include a photo, personal details, a contractor verification number and expiry date, a firefly hologram for security and control room contact details.”

Customers are advised to report any damaged or unclear ID cards immediately.

City Power also reminded residents it does not charge for meter audits, verifications or routine replacements. Any demand for payment should be reported without delay.

“The utility remains committed to protecting its customers and will continue investigating any fraudulent activity or unauthorised access.”

TimesLIVE

