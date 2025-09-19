Police minister Firoz Cachalia has seconded Maj-Gen S. Pienaar and Ms S.S. Matlala to key positions within his office following revelations made in the ongoing Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry about some top brass within the SAPS.
Spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said the secondments come in light of the commission, which has named the current chief of staff as a key figure who may be required to appear before the commission
Pienaar, from SAPS visible policing and operations, will step in as chief of staff, while Matlala, a senior manager and market data analyst from the Special Investigating Unit, will serve as the minister’s personal assistant.
According to Mogotsi, the appointments are intended to ensure stability and uninterrupted operations.
“These secondments are necessary to maintain continuity in the administration of the ministry, particularly during this period of transition and scrutiny,” Mogotsi said.
By moving swiftly to fill the posts, Mogotsi said Cachalia aims to protect the integrity of the office and keep its work on track.
“The minister remains committed to transparency, accountability, and to reinforcing efforts that enhance the safety and security of all South Africans,” Mogotsi added.
Cachalia seconds top brass after damning Madlanga Commission claims
Inquiry heat forces police ministry overhaul
