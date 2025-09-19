News

Bloemfontein murder mastermind Stanley Bakili sentenced to life plus 60 years

By Khodani Mpilo - 19 September 2025 - 13:05
Bloemfontein murder mastermind Stanley Bakili sentenced to life plus 60 years.
Bloemfontein murder mastermind Stanley Bakili sentenced to life plus 60 years.
Image: 123RF

Stanley Bakili, the mastermind behind the murder of Bloemfontein businessman Louis Siemens, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison by the Bloemfontein high court in the Free State on Thursday.

According to Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, Siemens, the director of Citymed private hospital, was shot dead in the parking basement of Preller Plein in Bayswater, Bloemfontein, on May 10 2018.

“A suspect, Bakili, was arrested near the scene of the crime shortly after the incident.” Kareli said. ​"Further investigation by Lt-Col Tieho Flyman of the provincial organised crime unit led to the arrest of eight suspects, including three police officers, one member of the SANDF and a former attorney.”

During the trial the identified hitman pleaded guilty and entered into a plea bargain with the state.

“He was sentenced to 23 years in prison and testified as a state witness against the other accused. One police officer died while in custody and six other accused were acquitted,” Kareli said.

​Bakili was convicted on multiple charges and sentenced:

  • ​murder: life imprisonment;
  • ​extortion: 15 years imprisonment;
  • ​money laundering: 20 years imprisonment;
  • contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act: 15 years imprisonment;
  • ​possession of an unlicensed firearm: five years imprisonment; and
  • ​possession of unlicensed ammunition: five years imprisonment.

​The court ruled the sentences will not run concurrently, meaning Bakili will serve the full term.

TimesLIVE

15-year prison term meted out to 'Pastry Princess' killer Sibusiso Zitha

The high court in Johannesburg has sentenced Sibusiso Zitha to 15 years' imprisonment for the murder of Thembekile Letlape, a celebrity baker known ...
News
2 hours ago

Third suspect in court over attempted hit on Sars advocate Coreth Naude

A third suspect linked to the attempted murder of Sars advocate Coreth Naude appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
News
22 hours ago

Soshanguve man convicted of murdering wife with boiling water

A 47-year-old man from Soshanguve has been convicted by the Pretoria high court of the brutal, premeditated murder of his estranged wife after ...
News
1 day ago

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala denied bail

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been denied bail after the court said he is a danger to society and might interfere with state witnesses should he be ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry underway