Ahead of the hard lockdown in 2020, Mgiba said they had tried various competitions and funding and ultimately launched the product in the market with a subscription of more than 400 users spread across the Western Cape and some in Thulamahashi, Mpumalanga, where he hails from.
He said they worked closely with Coca-Cola, which at the time was rolling out an initiative called Business in the Box, and they were providing township entrepreneurs with shipment containers.
However, due to the economic impact of Covid-19, they had to close their doors in December 2021.
“It's been a good three years of taking a break, reflecting on our experience and first attempts. The inspiration sparked again recently, when our president and the delegation went to the White House, when the issue of crime and the alleged white genocide took centre stage. It made us reflect on persistent crime in rural and township areas. With our experience in building solutions, we decided to use the competition as a chance to reboot the business with improved products and a focus on small businesses,” he said.
Some of the changes they want to make include replacing the mobile app with a WhatsApp chatbot, allowing users to interact with the alarm system as easily as chatting with a friend in their own language.
Mgiba said they were honoured to be among the finalists for the product and whether they win the prize or not, they would bring back the product, though it needed a lot of money.
“We are reintroducing a security product that is actually driving community action, hence the name Jonga, a Xhosa word for look. We wanted something that would say the community is looking out for each other, look stronger, because we are bringing the community as an actor into security,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Young innovator earns Äänit prize nod for a novel alarm system
Mobile app security innovation designed to help vulnerable communities during times of emergency
Image: Suplied
Almost 10 years ago, Ntsako Mgiba visited his aunt in Mpumalanga and woke up to her house broken into and her valuables stolen.
Police could not trace the thugs and the aunt's belongings.
This horrific experience propelled the innovative Mgiba to create his own community-driven alarm system and today, the 30-year-old is among the four finalists in the 2025 Äänit Prize for young African leaders because of his creation. The prize honours Africans who are taking collective responsibility for reshaping the continent’s future and it is exclusively given to The Mandela Rhodes Foundation alumni whose innovative initiatives are making a measurable difference to some of Africa’s most marginalised communities.
The other three finalists are Dr Kenechukwu Ikebuaku and Dr Sunday Ochai, both from Nigeria and Fama Jallow from Gambia. They stand to win up to $100,000 (about R1.7m) in funding in the competition, which will be held in Cape Town on Friday.
Mgiba said the robbery showed him how vulnerable people in the township were exposed to crime and how they could not afford security to protect themselves from thugs.
“Making things worse was that my aunt's house was female-headed. The idea was born at the time I was doing my second year of my engineering degree at the University of Cape Town (UCT). I had the skill fit from my studies to develop solutions using technology to solve problems. So, I thought, why not use what I was learning to try and come up with a solution to help communities become more connected during times of emergency and also to support whatever existing security infrastructure was there.
Mgiba said he and a friend from UCT set out to develop the special alarm called Jonga.
The system features a compact, wireless, camera-equipped device with a three-month battery life, ideal for areas with unreliable electricity.
Mgiba told Sowetan the idea was initially to help township and rural households fight crime; however, while doing research in Khayelitsha in Cape Town and other townships in the Western Cape, they later learnt that small businesses were affected the most by crime and extortion in the name of “protection fees”, which not only affected their operations but reduced the confidence of upcoming entrepreneurs.
Ahead of the hard lockdown in 2020, Mgiba said they had tried various competitions and funding and ultimately launched the product in the market with a subscription of more than 400 users spread across the Western Cape and some in Thulamahashi, Mpumalanga, where he hails from.
He said they worked closely with Coca-Cola, which at the time was rolling out an initiative called Business in the Box, and they were providing township entrepreneurs with shipment containers.
However, due to the economic impact of Covid-19, they had to close their doors in December 2021.
“It's been a good three years of taking a break, reflecting on our experience and first attempts. The inspiration sparked again recently, when our president and the delegation went to the White House, when the issue of crime and the alleged white genocide took centre stage. It made us reflect on persistent crime in rural and township areas. With our experience in building solutions, we decided to use the competition as a chance to reboot the business with improved products and a focus on small businesses,” he said.
Some of the changes they want to make include replacing the mobile app with a WhatsApp chatbot, allowing users to interact with the alarm system as easily as chatting with a friend in their own language.
Mgiba said they were honoured to be among the finalists for the product and whether they win the prize or not, they would bring back the product, though it needed a lot of money.
“We are reintroducing a security product that is actually driving community action, hence the name Jonga, a Xhosa word for look. We wanted something that would say the community is looking out for each other, look stronger, because we are bringing the community as an actor into security,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Young man's passion for invention turns waste into wonder
Indigenous home remedy champions health and community upliftment
PODCAST | Bridging tradition and technology with the Ngoma app
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos