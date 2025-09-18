News

Water-starved Joburg West residents to get in-person update from Morero

By TimesLIVE - 18 September 2025 - 09:44
Residents of Newclare getting water from a water truck. File image
Residents of Newclare getting water from a water truck. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero will visit Coronationville on Thursday afternoon to engage with residents on the ongoing water crisis in the west of the metro.

This comes amid a threatened march on his office which had been scheduled for Thursday morning and recent protests in the area which saw roads blocked by angry residents. 

Supply to the reservoirs that feed the area remains constrained.

An update issued on Wednesday night shows little to no supply of water from some reservoirs servicing the west of Joburg.
An update issued on Wednesday night shows little to no supply of water from some reservoirs servicing the west of Joburg.
Image: Joburg Water

Morero promised on September 11 to ensure water would be rerouted from other areas to restore supply. Joburg Water also deployed 21 water tankers to provide emergency relief to residents in Coronationville, Newclare, Westbury and neighbouring suburbs.

“The engagement will provide residents with an update on the interventions being implemented to stabilise the water supply and outline the city’s continued efforts to ensure sustainable water delivery,” his office said.

The meeting is scheduled for 3pm at the Coronationville Hall.

TimesLIVE

Morero pleads with Joburg residents to cut down on ‘harvesting water’ as outages drag on

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has urged residents to limit “harvesting water” as parts of the city continue to battle with inconsistent supply and ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Unhappy Coronationville residents attack police as they protest over water

Residents of Coronationville protesting over the lack of water taunted police and also pelted them with rocks on Thursday.
News
6 days ago

Joburg to spend R800m to fix water problems in Coronationville and surrounds

The City of Joburg has put aside R800m to refurbish the water system supplying Coronationville and surrounding areas, which Joburg mayor Dada Morero ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry underway
Evaton pupils suffer at school without water, electricity and textbooks