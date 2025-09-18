WATCH | Municipality demolishes over 65 houses illegally built on state land

The Greater Tzaneen municipality in Limpopo has demolished more than 65 houses whose owners had built on land belonging to the government, and which was illegally sold to them.
As a result, the municipality has warned people to verify before buying land to see whether the seller is the rightful owner.
On Monday, the municipality arrived at the area with TLBs and demolished 65 houses, 58 fenced-off stands with poles and wire as well as 37 shacks. All the properties were on Erf 1018, Dan Extension 2, Portions 25 and 28 of the Farm Mohlaba’s Location 567LT.
Spokesperson for the municipality Neville Ndlala said the demolitions followed a court order that had been obtained as far back as 2022 but was finally carried out on Monday. According to Ndlala, a man known as Mogale Joseph Mokgoloboto had taken over state land and sold it to people who then started building on it.
While he did not know how much Mokgoboloko sold it for, Ndlala said he kept interdicting the municipality from demolishing the properties.
“The municipality first obtained an interim court order on December 15 2022, which was opposed by Mr Mogale Joseph Mokgoloboto, the first respondent.
“A final court order was subsequently granted on June 12. On August 20, a day before the scheduled execution, Mokgoloboto obtained a court interdict preventing the sheriff of the court and the municipality from carrying out the demolition.”
Ndlala said they went back to court again on August 26 but Mokgoloboto was dismissed with costs three days later, clearing all legal hurdles for the execution of the final order.
On Monday, residents and homeowners watched as their houses were demolished.
“As a municipality, we sympathise with those affected by the demolitions. These decisions are never taken lightly. However, it is important to emphasise that repeated warnings were issued prior to any construction or occupation, including public notices, loud-hailing campaigns, pamphlet distribution and a warning board erected on-site which was later vandalised.”
WATCH | Municipality demolishes over 65 houses illegally built on state land
Image: Supplied
Ndlala said they had also appointed a 24-hour security to ensure that no more construction takes place on the land. However, the security was overpowered by residents.
“Despite these warnings, illegal occupation and construction continued.
“This was not the first intervention. On February 26 2024, the municipality executed the earlier interim order through the sheriff of the court. At that time, several structures, including a 4x2 hector brick structure and two houses, were demolished.
“Yet, despite these actions, illegal construction continued in disregard of court orders. The land in question is earmarked for formal township establishment, and the process is already at an advanced stage with a layout in place approved by the Municipal Planning Tribunal,” he said.
According to Ndlala, failure to act against illegal occupation poses serious risks, including uncontrolled and unsafe settlement growth, service delivery disruptions, safety hazards to occupants and neighbours as well as fraudulent land sales and exploitation of unsuspecting residents.
“By enforcing the law, the municipality is safeguarding orderly development and protecting legitimate landowners and residents.
“We urge all prospective property buyers to verify ownership with the municipality before making any purchase as this will protect buyers from fraudulent transactions and prevent unlawful occupation of municipal land.”
