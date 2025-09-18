KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has made yet another explosive revelation that a member of parliament, Fadiel Adams, used police classified information “recklessly”, and his actions frustrated the work of the police.
Mkhwanazi implicated Adams, who is the founder of the National Coloured Congress, during his testimony on Thursday, day two of the Madlanga commission of inquiry set to hear allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.
“The main concerns with Mr Adams are mainly two. The first is the unauthorised access to intelligence information and his reckless use thereof. The second is the abuse thereof,” he said.
However, the commission's chairperson justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, then interrupted Mkhwanazi to place it in on public record that – due to the time constraints – it was not practical for implicated notices to be sent out before the hearings.
WATCH | Mkhwanazi names MP he claims hindered police work
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has made yet another explosive revelation that a member of parliament, Fadiel Adams, used police classified information “recklessly”, and his actions frustrated the work of the police.
Mkhwanazi implicated Adams, who is the founder of the National Coloured Congress, during his testimony on Thursday, day two of the Madlanga commission of inquiry set to hear allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.
“The main concerns with Mr Adams are mainly two. The first is the unauthorised access to intelligence information and his reckless use thereof. The second is the abuse thereof,” he said.
However, the commission's chairperson justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, then interrupted Mkhwanazi to place it in on public record that – due to the time constraints – it was not practical for implicated notices to be sent out before the hearings.
“But the evidence leaders have undertaken that the notices go out, and the transcripts relevant to each implicated will be sent to them, so that, in that sense, the implicated person will not be prejudiced,” Madlanga said.
Mkhwanazi's response was that the information includes sensitive information of the intelligence task team that the police obtain during the vetting of its members.
“This classified information involves personal information of individuals that is deposited at the crime intelligence or extracted by crime intelligence when it is conducting a vetting process for security clearance for individuals. It is very sensitive information,” he said.
According to Mkhwanazi, Adams' actions frustrated the work of the police.
The commission continues.
SowetanLIVE
Top KZN prosecutor raised alarm over disbandment of political killings task team -Mkhwanazi
Madlanga Commission evidence leader maps out timeline in police interference probe
IN PICS | All eyes on Mkhwanazi as Madlanga Commission kicks off
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos