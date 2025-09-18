“There is a good structure that deals with the Zondo commission, and there is a structure that is malicious that is used as a weapon to further disrupt the criminal justice system.”
The Zondo commission was established in 2018 by former president Jacob Zuma to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector. It concluded its hearings in 2021, and its final report was submitted in 2022.
In its recommendations, it referred some matters to the NPA to consider for prosecution.
Earlier this year, NPA boss Shamila Batohi stated in a series of interviews that the prosecuting authority was infiltrated by criminal syndicates. She later retracted those claims.
The hearings at the inquiry continue.
WATCH | 'Malicious' officials have infiltrated NPA unit — Mkhwanazi
Image: Antonio Muchave
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says he has been informed that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been infiltrated with malicious officials who use it as a weapon to disrupt the criminal justice system.
Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, said he was told there are some Idac officials who are willing to implement the recommendations of the Zondo commission report into state capture, while others in the unit were “malicious”.
Mkhwanazi revealed this on Thursday during his evidence to the Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.
“The information that I get through my sources is that there are activities that are happening at Idac that are not in line with the purpose of the formation of what the entity is, and that there are two structures within Idac,” he said.
