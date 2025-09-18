During a parliamentary debate last year, Adams was kicked out of the national assembly after calling a fellow MP stupid and refusing to apologise.
Adams was the co-founder in 2018 of an organisation called “Gatvol Capetonian”, which described itself as “a group of gatvol [fed up] Capetonians who are sick of racist BEE policies, poor service delivery and crime”. It called for the Western Cape to become independent and that all black people from the Eastern Cape should be forced to leave the province because they were “a strain on the infrastructure”, Adams said at the time.
In March, Adams was found to have brought Parliament into disrepute following a 9-minute rant he made on a Facebook video which was found to have contained derogatory, racist and sexist remarks
After the explosive revelations by Mkhwanazi in July, when he said the police and criminal justice system had been infiltrated by criminal elements, Adams accused an MP on the portfolio committee on police of eulogising Mkhwanazi.
He also said that when Mkhwanazi held that “staged” press conference, he was trying to incite police to take action in the event of whatever he knew was coming, judging by the extra protection and “what looked like armed militia behind him”.
WATCH | Fadiel Adams, the MP Mkhwanzi said recklessly used classified police info
The name of MP and National Coloured Congress founder Fadiel Adams emerged during the Madlanga commission, where KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made explosive revelations that Adams used police classified information “recklessly”, and that his actions frustrated their work.
Adams formed the National Coloured Congress in 2020.
He is also a former City of Cape Town councillor.
He serves on two parliamentary portfolio committees — the police and international relations and co-operation.
WATCH | Mkhwanazi names MP he claims hindered police work
