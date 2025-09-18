Explaining why he misled police, Mdlalose said: “My earlier confessions were illusions. I just wanted to convince police to arrest me. I thought jail would give me a second chance because my life was messed up. I was on drugs and homeless. The thought of going to jail, though embarrassing, was about getting shelter and food. I had seen others rebuild their lives post-prison, getting an education and doing meaningful things. That’s what I wanted.”
Usindiso trial delayed after Mdlalose cites mental distress
Image: Lerato Maphoso
The trial of the man who confessed to starting the deadly Usindiso fire that killed 76 people has been postponed to October 15 after he walked out of court, saying he was mentally drained and unable to continue with his cross-examination.
“Given the history of the case, and in the interest of justice, I hereby grant the matter to be postponed as the accused has expressed, he is not able to proceed with cross-examination,” said judge Cassim Moosa.
There was tense exchange in court after Sthembiso Mdlalose walked out of court while being cross-examined by state prosecutor Thami Mpekana, who pressed him on inconsistencies in his version of events.
The state questioned Mdlalose over his recent claim that he lied about starting the fire. “If any of the lies I told on more than one occasion are true, where is the footage of me buying the petrol, I had alleged, I used to start the fire? Let alone the body I had claimed I was trying to conceal after a murder. If the state believes that version, they would have to produce the evidence which I know does not exist,” he said.
Mdlalose told the court his confessions were made while he was under the influence of drugs. “At the time I confessed to the crime, I was high. I’m currently sober and confident about what I’m saying. I have lied, and I know citizens deserve the truth about what happened.”
