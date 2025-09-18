“A database has been retained since the inception of this capacity; there have been numerous successful prosecutions, and there are several high-profile political cases on the court roll. The dedicated prosecutors continue to provide their prosecutorial dedication; however, they are also not certain as to what the position is regarding the existence of the [political] task team, and in new cases reported.”
Mkhwanazi also told the commission that he did not respond formally to the letter as he was trying to resolve the matter.
He said that he became aware of the disbandment of the political killings task team through a letter that he received on WhatsApp from a friend. The letter said that the services of the team were no longer required and that it was not adding any value to the fight against crime.
Mkhwanazi said after he received the letter, he then called the chief of staff in the minister's office to ask about its authenticity.
“Mr Ngavi (chief of staff) is a well-known individual to me. I personally called him, understanding that there can never be any letter signed by the minister that does not pass [through] him. So, I asked about it, whether he is aware, or maybe it is just a fake letter that was created by someone and is circulating.
“And his response was 'yes', he is aware of the letter. The letter has been going back and forth. Someone is sending it to the minister. Eventually, he was put under pressure to dispatch it to the office of the national police,” he said.
During the explosive July press conference that led to the establishment of the Madlanga Commission, Mkhwanazi said the decision to disband the team may have been influenced by the associates of police minister Senzo Mchunu who include businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who has been arrested for attempted murder, and Brown Mogotsi.
The commission continues.
SowetanLIVE
Top KZN prosecutor raised alarm over disbandment of political killings task team -Mkhwanazi
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says the KwaZulu-Natal director of prosecutions had also raised concerns about the disbandment of the political task team in a letter she had had sent to him.
According to Mkhwanazi, Elaine Harrison had penned a letter to him early this year, asking him about the status of the political task team.
At the time, Harrison was worried that without the resources that the political task team brought, matters were being delayed as investigations couldn't be concluded at speed, he said.
According to Mkhwanazi, the letter read: “I was instructed to have prosecutorial capacity, which was provided as per the request [of minister Bheki Cele]. The dedicated prosecutorial capacity is headed by the deputy director of public prosecution who has advocates under his management, who are assigned to guide the investigations, make prosecutorial decisions, and prosecute these matters where there is murder and attempted murder cases.
Cartel influenced Mchunu to disband political task team – says Mkhwanazi
“A database has been retained since the inception of this capacity; there have been numerous successful prosecutions, and there are several high-profile political cases on the court roll. The dedicated prosecutors continue to provide their prosecutorial dedication; however, they are also not certain as to what the position is regarding the existence of the [political] task team, and in new cases reported.”
Mkhwanazi also told the commission that he did not respond formally to the letter as he was trying to resolve the matter.
He said that he became aware of the disbandment of the political killings task team through a letter that he received on WhatsApp from a friend. The letter said that the services of the team were no longer required and that it was not adding any value to the fight against crime.
Mkhwanazi said after he received the letter, he then called the chief of staff in the minister's office to ask about its authenticity.
“Mr Ngavi (chief of staff) is a well-known individual to me. I personally called him, understanding that there can never be any letter signed by the minister that does not pass [through] him. So, I asked about it, whether he is aware, or maybe it is just a fake letter that was created by someone and is circulating.
“And his response was 'yes', he is aware of the letter. The letter has been going back and forth. Someone is sending it to the minister. Eventually, he was put under pressure to dispatch it to the office of the national police,” he said.
During the explosive July press conference that led to the establishment of the Madlanga Commission, Mkhwanazi said the decision to disband the team may have been influenced by the associates of police minister Senzo Mchunu who include businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who has been arrested for attempted murder, and Brown Mogotsi.
The commission continues.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Financial bottlenecks and lack of capacity hindered political killings task team - Mkhwanazi
IN PICS | All eyes on Mkhwanazi as Madlanga Commission kicks off
LIVE BLOG | Madlanga Commission: day one
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos