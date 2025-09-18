Sibiya's office defied NPA arrest orders on five key cases – Mkhwanazi

Mkhwanazi said this decision worried members of the political task team and also delayed justice for the family of the victims as some of the dockets include murder cases.
“Through my inquiry from [my] team, I was informed that they had scanned every docket before handing them over, so they keep records of the status of the dockets.
“There were five of those dockets that had instructions to arrest the suspect because the instructions came before the execution of the dockets set among the total dockets in the head office, and those arrests were not effected.
“The least they could do is to take the dockets and go look for the suspects and arrest those suspects. The reason why that was not done, I wouldn't know,” he said.
Testifying at the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, Mkhwanazi said the five dockets were among the 128 dockets that were taken to the office of Sibiya after the political task team was disbanded.
The dockets were handed over from the team in March, he said.
Mkhwanazi said most of the dockets were at advanced stages and that five of those had instructions from the National Prosecuting Authority and the prosecutor to track down the suspects and effect an arrest with speed.
He said Sibiya's office's lack of making arrests on the completed dockets that were “unlawfully” taken to his office resulted in a delayed justice for the families who suffered from the murders of their loved ones.
On Wednesday, Mkhwanazi informed the commission that he learnt about the letter to disband the political killings task team from suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu through WhatsApp.
He said the disbandment of the team came a few weeks after police had conducted a search and seizure operation at the homes of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and controversial businessman Tankiso “TK” Molefe, which made him conclude that the operations had influenced the decision to get rid of the police task team. At the time of the raids, 10 members of the police came from the task team.
Molefe is linked to the murder of DJ Sumbody.
The commission continues.
