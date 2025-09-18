NGO transforms future by making maths fun for learners, parents

The effect is tangible. “My daughter struggled with maths, but after joining last year, she’s excelling,” said Motlatsi Mohlamonyame, the parent of a grade 7 learner.
For many learners, mathematics is the most dreaded school subject – often described as the monster in the classroom.
But in township schools across Gauteng and rural provinces such as the Free State, Wesolve4X, a nonprofit organisation, is rewriting that story.
Founded in 2013 by actuarial analyst Tsietsi Ngobese, now its CEO, Wesolve4X offers free extra mathematics classes to learners in grades 4-12, with a strong focus on under-resourced schools.
Beyond tutoring, the organisation also trains parents to assist with homework, fostering a culture where maths becomes part of family life rather than a source of fear.
“Our goal is to elevate maths proficiency by starting early and making maths fun, competitive and meaningful,” Ngobese explained.
“By working directly with learners, parents and schools, we can foster long-term confidence in mathematics – a skill that opens doors to careers in engineering, actuarial science, technology and beyond.”
In 2024, Wesolve4X partnered with Gibela Rail Transport Consortium to launch the Gibela-Wesolve4X Maths Competition for grade 6 learners. This year, the competition has expanded to include grades 4 to 7, combining online and in-person formats to reach thousands of children.
“The first round will take place on 20 September, with finalists advancing to the grand final on 25 October. Winners receive stationery packs, while the top 20 learners will tour the Gibela rail factory to see how mathematics powers train design and manufacturing,” Ngobese said.
His own story is deeply personal.
In 2009, Ngobese’s high school was among the worst-performing in the Free State until the Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology stepped in with free extra classes. That intervention changed his future. He matriculated as the top learner at his school and went on to study actuarial science at the University of the Free State.
“In my first year, I felt a strong urge to pay it forward,” he recalled. “We began tutoring during school holidays, and by 2018, we had expanded to full-time support in schools.”
Today, Wesolve4X supports 87 schools in Gauteng and 138 nationwide. More than 200 graduate volunteers, from university students to professionals, dedicate some of their weekends to tutoring. Parents are also encouraged to attend sessions, learning alongside their children.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Still, challenges remain as many rural schools continue to rely on pit toilets, creating safety concerns during classes. At the same time, some primary school teachers lack formal maths training, leaving Wesolve4X tutors to rebuild learners’ foundations. To bridge gaps and reach learners outside its footprint, the organisation is turning to online platforms.
“We are not just teaching maths. We are transforming futures, one equation at a time,” said Ngobese.
