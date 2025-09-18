Thursday was the deadline, but when Sowetan visited Ward 69, which covers Coronationville, Westbury and Newlands, some residents were still without water and relying on tankers.
Morero admits failure to restore water in Coronationville, sets new date
Image: Thulani Mbele
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has admitted that the city’s initial plan to restore water in Coronationville and surrounding areas has failed, but promised that a new intervention will begin on Monday.
The city said it will take three weeks to install a pipe to draw water from the Crosby reservoir.
“We have accepted that the interventions we have been doing through Joburg Water have not resulted in full supply to the entire community,” Morero said during a community engagement in Coronationville on Thursday.
“We are now trying other interventions starting on the 22nd of September.”
“We believe there is adequate pressure and flow that can supply high-lying areas,” Morero explained.
He said the project will involve installing a 200-metre pipeline to connect the two supply lines.
While the city said there has been an overall improvement in areas such as Westbury and Claremont, some streets in Westbury and parts of Coronationville still experience little to no water.
This comes after the city promised to restore water within seven days after an outage that began on September 11.
