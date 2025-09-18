Joubert said a number of tenders were awarded to foreign-owned companies, while others allegedly involve entities with links to the mayor, the municipal manager, her partner, and close personal associates. He said as the opposition they challenge the ANC-led administration to put to practice the words uttered about accountability and initiate a full forensic investigation to determine the credibility of the alleged links.
Hawks raid Polokwane municipality offices over graft allegations
The allegations of corruption against the Polokwane municipality mayor John Mpe and municipal manager Thuso Nemugumoni have taken a serious turn, after the Hawks raided the office of the municipal manager on Wednesday to demand crucial documents.
Hawks spokesperson, Col Katlego Mogale, said the seizure operation in the municipal offices follows a court order issued by the Polokwane magistrate's court on Wednesday.
“The court order granted the Hawks permission to obtain information and documents in support of a criminal investigation into an alleged corruption scandal involving municipal principals and officials,” said Mogale.
She refused to comment on the scope of their investigation.
About two months ago, allegations of graft implicating Mpe and Nemugumoni surfaced from a whistle-blower. The allegations were that Mpe siphoned money through kickbacks via the Makoro Foundation which he is the chairperson.
DA’s councillor for finance in Polokwane, Jacques Joubert, said: “Information from a whistle-blower raised serious questions regarding a list of 28 tenders totalling over R724m that may be linked to high-level municipal officials. The spreadsheet outlined bid numbers and contract values, most of which were awarded during 2022 and 2023 and suggests serious impropriety involving the executive mayor, and the municipal manager.”
Joubert said a number of tenders were awarded to foreign-owned companies, while others allegedly involve entities with links to the mayor, the municipal manager, her partner, and close personal associates. He said as the opposition they challenge the ANC-led administration to put to practice the words uttered about accountability and initiate a full forensic investigation to determine the credibility of the alleged links.
“We challenge the mayor and all senior officials to declare their gift registers since they have held office and undergo a full lifestyle audit. Should a special council not be called within seven days to enact the above, the DA in Polokwane will submit a motion to council,” said Joubert.
According to Joubert, there is a specific person claiming to be the whistle-blower, whose source is unknown.
“He is most probably an employee that should be protected by all means and not targeted. We should protect and safeguard any whistle-blower,” he said.
Municipality spokesperson Thipa Selala told Sowetan that the Hawks visited the municipality as part of their own investigative processes.
“They were looking for certain documents that form part of their inquiry. I can assure you that the municipality is fully co-operating with the law enforcement authorities. The documents in question were prepared by the municipality itself,” he said.
Selala said the municipality has proactively opened cases relating to material irregularities. He said they assure the public that once the investigation has been concluded, they will be the first to share the outcomes openly and transparently.
