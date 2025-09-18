NTA spokesperson Theo Malele said Moyo was driving his own car at the time of the shooting, and the motive for his killing is not yet known.
Gauteng taxi boss killed in a hail of bullets
Image: 123RF/kozaksasha
The Gauteng chairperson of the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), Thamsanqa Moyo, died in a hail of bullets after being ambushed while driving along the Soweto highway on Thursday afternoon.
