Gauteng taxi boss killed in a hail of bullets

18 September 2025 - 13:47
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The motive for his killing is not yet known.Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kozaksasha

The Gauteng chairperson of the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), Thamsanqa Moyo, died in a hail of bullets after being ambushed while driving along the Soweto highway on Thursday afternoon.

He was sprayed with bullets in his private vehicle along the Soweto Highway.
Theo Malele, NTA spokesperson

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele said Moyo was driving his own car at the time of the shooting, and the motive for his killing is not yet known.

“He was sprayed with bullets in his private vehicle along the Soweto Highway. We really don’t know why he was shot, but all we know is that his car was sprayed with bullets,” Malele said.

“We cannot also speculate whether this was related to taxi violence or a personal matter. The details are still sketchy at the moment,” he said.

