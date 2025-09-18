SAPS spokesperson Mavela Masondo said officers are searching for suspects linked to the shooting.
Gauteng roads department lauds slain taximan
Moyo's shooting linked to ongoing violence in taxi industry
The Gauteng department of roads and transport has described the late Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (NTA) chairperson, Thamsanqa Moyo, who was murdered on Thursday morning, as a visionary leader.
Moyo, 58, was shot dead on the Soweto Highway on his way to Johannesburg. His killing has sent shock waves through the taxi industry in the province, which has long been plagued by violence.
Department spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said Moyo had played a key role in ongoing efforts to formalise the taxi industry.
“This was a man who had worked with the MEC of transport towards the formalisation of the taxi industry. He was a visionary and a leader in his own right. Very cool, calm and collected, you would swear that he epitomises the formalisation of the taxi industry we want to see. He was very professional, a man of his word. We are deeply disturbed by his passing,” Mpya said.
SAPS spokesperson Mavela Masondo said officers are searching for suspects linked to the shooting.
“Police are on the lookout for the suspects after a 58-year-old man, who is reported to be the chairman of a taxi association, was shot and killed at about 9.30am. It is reported that the victim was driving on Soweto Highway in Diepkloof, Soweto, when he was blocked by suspects driving in two vehicles. The suspects fired several shots at the victim. He was certified dead at the scene,” Masondo said.
The motive for the killing has not yet been confirmed, though authorities suspect it could be linked to ongoing taxi violence.
Moyo’s death comes as the government and taxi associations face growing pressure to find lasting solutions to tensions in the industry. In the Western Cape, authorities have invoked Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act, giving them powers to impose extraordinary measures in areas where taxi violence threatens lives. This follows renewed clashes between rival associations CATA and Codeta over disputed routes. Several taxi ranks in Khayelitsha, Makhaza, Mfuleni, Somerset West, Nomzamo, and Lwandle have been shut down as a result.
Police have appealed to anyone with information about Moyo’s shooting to come forward.
