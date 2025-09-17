Before walking out, Mdlalose had said that he was nowhere near Usindiso on the day of the deadly fire, insisting that he was sleeping near the fire station, about four blocks away.
At the time of the fire, he was already homeless, he said.
“I first lied to police on December 11 2023, claiming I started the fire, hoping to get arrested immediately. When that didn't happen, I lied again in the hope of securing help with housing, so I wouldn't have to spend another Christmas on the streets.”
Mdlalose also admitted to having been under the influence during both confessions and that he later repeated the same false narrative to the Johannesburg magistrate's court up until September 10.
“The way my counsel questioned me gave me a chance to finally tell the truth,” Mdlalose said, describing his earlier statements as a series of lies and delusions.
WATCH | Usindiso fire suspect storms off witness box mid interrogation
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
In a dramatic turn of events, the man accused of starting the Usindiso fire that claimed 76 lives abruptly, left the witness stand in the middle of cross-examination and went to the cells.
Sthembiso Mdlalose was busy fielding questions from the prosecutor, Adv Thami Mpekana on his whereabouts on the day of the fire.
It was while Mpekana pressed him on the events of the day, saying his versions were inconsistent, he then left the stand and shuffled to the cells, and refused to come out.
In response to Mdlalose's erratic behaviour, his attorney, Leonard Cinti, called for a psychological evaluation, stating, “there’s definitely something wrong with him based on his reaction in court.”
The matter was the postponed to October 15.
SowetanLIVE
