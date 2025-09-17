He said it was important to emphasise that the subject matter of the commission is being approached purely on an impartial basis, and the commission has not formed any view – especially in these areas – on whether the allegations are true or false.
“That is precisely why this commission exists, to test the allegations. Returning to the issues raised during the July 6 media briefing (by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi), the matters of particular importance that require testing include whether the minister of police [Senzo Mchunu] interfered with specific police investigations and colluded with businesspeople to disband the political killings task team based in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Furthermore, we must examine whether the foundational investigation – one that uncovered a covert plan known as the ‘Flak attempt,’ allegedly involving politicians, lawyers, prosecutors, members of the judiciary, and business people – was compromised due to this alleged interference.
“It should not escape any of us that, if these allegations are true, they would severely erode public trust in these vital institutions. Therefore, the veracity of these claims must be established, especially given the limited time frame allocated by the president for this commission to complete its work,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | SA's criminal justice system is in jeopardy if police corruption allegations hold true – Madlanga
Image: Antonio Muchave
Retired constitutional judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga says if the allegations of criminal, political interference, and corruption are proven to be true, then the SA justice system is doomed.
Madlanga was speaking during the opening of the commission of inquiry into the said allegations on Wednesday at Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane.
“If the allegations are proved to be true, that spells doom for the SA criminal justice system.
“A healthy criminal justice system is key to the rule of law and in turn, a functional constitutional democracy with a criminal justice system that is populated by malleable and corrupt functionaries.
“Mini criminals, especially those who hold the possessions of influence will rarely, if ever, answer for their criminal deeds.”
While the evidence leader, Adv Terry Motau, said should the allegations be true, they would severely erode public trust in these vital institutions.
He said it was important to emphasise that the subject matter of the commission is being approached purely on an impartial basis, and the commission has not formed any view – especially in these areas – on whether the allegations are true or false.
“That is precisely why this commission exists, to test the allegations. Returning to the issues raised during the July 6 media briefing (by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi), the matters of particular importance that require testing include whether the minister of police [Senzo Mchunu] interfered with specific police investigations and colluded with businesspeople to disband the political killings task team based in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Furthermore, we must examine whether the foundational investigation – one that uncovered a covert plan known as the ‘Flak attempt,’ allegedly involving politicians, lawyers, prosecutors, members of the judiciary, and business people – was compromised due to this alleged interference.
“It should not escape any of us that, if these allegations are true, they would severely erode public trust in these vital institutions. Therefore, the veracity of these claims must be established, especially given the limited time frame allocated by the president for this commission to complete its work,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Mkhwanazi committee not 'inferior' to Madlanga commission: Malema
Madlanga commission set to start its public hearings next week
Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations lead to windfall for fallen officers' children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos