In July, Mkhwanazi alleged that police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya had ties to criminal figures and may have influenced the disbanding of the once “sterling” political task team.
David Mazwi from Soshanguve said he is here to provide confidence for Mkhwanazi to take the stand.
“The reason I am here is because I wanted to actually see what was really happening in SA because sometimes things can seem very shocking.
“Gen Mkhwanazi is doing the right thing by revealing secrets because by my account since his revelation, many of the killings having stopped.
“I wish that his contract (as a KZN police commissioner) is always renewed so that he continues to do great things for us because some of these people who are killing us are hiding themselves.
“We are here to see and support him on everything that he says so that he is not intimidated by the badges or anyone,” Mazwi said.
WATCH | Mkhwanazi gets public's backing ahead of commission testimony
Image: Frennie Shivambu
Public participants sitting in the gallery at the Madlanga Commission have voiced out strong support for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi who is expected to elaborate on the explosive revelations he made in July.
Mkhwanazi is expected to take the stand on Wednesday morning to blow the lid on allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system he made months ago.
Those who were in attendance at the commission, held in Pretoria, said they eagerly wait to hear evidence support of his claims made in the media briefing in July.
Donald Thabethe from Mamelodi said he wants to hear from Mkhwanazi himself on the allegations he made back in July.
“I believe that what will happen here today will shed light to whatever he alleged in July, the allegations of corruption and so forth. So, that is why I am here today. I want to hear it from him,” he said.
