The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is set to get under way on Wednesday.
The commission is tasked with probing allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who implicated suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, alleging he interfered in the operations of the police force.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Madlanga Commission: day one
Courtesy of SABC News.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Tshwane sets stage for Madlanga commission hearings
WATCH | Mkhwanazi files R5m defamation lawsuit ahead of Madlanga inquiry
Mkhwanazi committee not 'inferior' to Madlanga commission: Malema
