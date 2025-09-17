News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga Commission: day one

By SowetanLIVE - 17 September 2025 - 10:04

Courtesy of SABC News.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is set to get under way on Wednesday.

The commission is tasked with probing allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who implicated suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, alleging he interfered in the operations of the police force. 

SowetanLIVE 

