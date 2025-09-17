Retired constitutional judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga is chairing the commission that President Cyril Ramaphosa established following Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations on July 6.
Mkhwanazi said the briefing was a collective effort of his colleagues who shared the common concerns and had the desire to have the challenges addressed.
“I must indicate to the commissioner that this briefing, which I made on the 6th of July, is a product of the collective and co-operative efforts of various units within the SA Police Service. The majority of men and women are included in this service. It was a common concern that we share as colleagues in different ranks.”
Mkhwanazi also said the criminal justice system is on the verge of total collapse if nothing is done.
He said the justice system has been subjected to continuous threats and sabotage for an extended period of time to the point where there is a belief that it is at real risk if nothing is done.
“Therefore, urgent and effective interventions are required in order to avert these outcomes. I believe this commission will stand to play an important role in order to help us prevent this total collapse in the justice system,” Mkhwanazi added.
WATCH | July briefing's aim was to expose struggles police are faced with - Mkhwanazi
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says when he made allegations against police minister Senzo Mchunu during a press conference in July, the aim was to share the struggles police are faced with.
“I wanted to inform the public about the level of challenges that we are experiencing as police officers in terms of the work we do, which includes criminality, political interference, as well as corruption within the value chain,” he said.
Mkhwanazi was speaking at the opening of the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, which is set to look into allegations of criminality, political interference as well as corruption which he made in July during a press conference.
