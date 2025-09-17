“I submitted this strategy to the national commissioner, and it went through several levels of review due to the financial implications. The proposed costs included deploying specialised police units from various provinces, each bringing unique expertise to help carry out the task team’s expanded responsibilities,” he said.
WATCH | Financial bottlenecks and lack of capacity hindered political killings task team - Mkhwanazi
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi listed financial bottlenecks and lack of capacity as issues that hampered the work of the political killings task team in the province.
Testifying before the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, Mkwanazi described how the team’s operations often depended on contested funding approvals, while its growing mandate stretched its already limited resources thin.
Mkhwanazi said when he took the role of acting commissioner in May 2018, he was immediately confronted with an underperforming structure.
“In the initial briefing, the interministerial committee was not quite pleased about the progress made by that team,” he said. “Their key aim was to make sure that the integration of different stakeholders within the justice system worked together to address the problem of killings of political leaders in the province. As the head of the [police in the] province at the time, the task to revise this plan fell on my shoulders.”
He said a month later, in June 2018, he had presented a new framework to the committee, which approved a revised strategy and budget.
“We understood as a commission that there is a budget allocated by the CFO for policing in the province, which is already prioritised for police stations and communities. This is a project we proposed on the side, which is why we asked that the national office allocate a budget specifically for it [the task team], so as not to interfere with the operational budget.”
Mkhwanazi explained that funding was always ring-fenced at the national level, but allocations were inconsistent.
“Each time we make submissions, we request new funding and the funding is allocated. At times, we will ask for R1m, and they will give us 50 cents, as a typical example. The COO has to indicate to the national commissioner that there is money available before approval is granted. The team has never touched the budget of provinces or specific units, but has always relied on specific allocated funding,” he said.
According to Mkhwanazi, while the political killings task team’s operations were becoming more structured, its mandate was also expanding.
“One of the challenges we identified was that the team was operating in silos. For example, a detective at a police station might be assigned to the task team and handle a docket involving political leaders, while also juggling unrelated cases.
“To address this, I led the development of a formal strategy. It proposed a framework for more integrated operations and included a detailed cost analysis.
“I submitted this strategy to the national commissioner, and it went through several levels of review due to the financial implications. The proposed costs included deploying specialised police units from various provinces, each bringing unique expertise to help carry out the task team’s expanded responsibilities,” he said.
By early 2025, at least 121 cases were formally transferred to the task team, including high-profile murders and corruption-linked attacks, he said.
Many involved officials, such as CFOs and municipal managers, who became targets after resisting corrupt procurement demands. However, despite the strain of the investigations, Mkhwanazi said the team had delivered strong success rates.
“The political killings task team is one of several national-level projects, but its detection and prosecution success is high. When you look at how the team performed, both the investigation and detection, as well as the successful prosecution, its success is high compared to a normal investigation,” Mkhwanazi said.
The commission continues.
SowetanLIVE
