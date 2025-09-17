“He never left home in bad terms. We knew him to be working in Johannesburg and he would call me almost every other month to say he was okay and very busy at work.”
According to Khumalo, Mdlalose told them that at the time he confessed to having started the fire, it was because he had been threatened that if he did not take the fall, his father and sister would be harmed.
“Even then we did not believe the version; we thought he was still intoxicated by drugs.
“How did he know life is better in prison or he will get food because this is the first time he is arrested?
“If it was food and shelter, he should have just come home as he has family in Soweto and in KZN. There has always been a room for him, whether he was working or not.”
Usindiso Fire: Accused’s dad says son’s claims on deadly blaze frustrating, disappointing
Image: OJ Koloti
The father of the man who claims to have lied about starting the Usindiso fire that killed 76 people because he wanted to go to prison to get shelter says his son knew where his family lived and could have gone to them for help.
Speaking to Sowetan outside the Palm Ridge magistrate's court where his son Sithembiso Mdlalose was to appear for 76 murders, Bheki Khumalo said they as a family were disappointed and frustrated with Mdlalose's claims.
During his testimony last week, Mdlalose had also stated that another reason he lied about the fire was because he wanted to be reunited with his family.
“He knew very well where we live and any other relatives in the same way he was able to provide them (police) with an address to verify when arrested,” Khumalo said.
