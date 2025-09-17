Treasury asked to not fund councils owing water boards

The water & sanitation ministry is calling on the National Treasury to put in stricter measures to withhold funding for municipalities that default on paying water boards.
However, defaulting councils say the withdrawal of the funding will be a disaster that will impact residents.
Appearing before the portfolio on water and sanitation in parliament on Tuesday, director-general Sean Phillips for the department said municipalities owed water boards R24,5bn, which has tripled from R7bn since 2018.
Phillips said his department was engaging with the National Treasury to consult with them before releasing the equal shares to municipalities, which have provided Treasury with reasons why their equitable share should be released.
“This is so that such reasons can be verified and the department can advise Treasury as to whether the reasons are sufficient [such as a signed payment agreement as opposed to a payment plan],” said Phillips.
The top 10 defaulting municipalities are Matjhabeng, Kopanong, Nala (all Free State), Phokwane, Khai-Ma (Northern Cape), Rand West City, Merafong City (Gauteng), Victor Khanye, Govan Mbeki (Mpumalanga), Ngaka Modiri Molema (North West) and Sekhukhune (Limpopo).
Rand Water has imposed a 40% water restriction on Merafong, owing R1.4bn. This has resulted in reduced water pressure from the taps to no water in other areas.
Deputy minister Isaac Seitlholo said that the arrears were threatening the operational sustainability of water boards across the country.
“In the past two years, both Vaal Central Water and Magalies Water were on the verge of bankruptcy as a direct result of persistent nonpayment by municipalities ... we are determined to prevent these water boards from collapsing, as happened with Sedibeng Water in 2022,” he said.
Kopanong acting municipal manager, Makomela, said the withdrawal of the shares would be unfortunate.
“It will have an impact on the people, on the community and on the end users. However, I must make it clear that we have been engaging with Vaal Water and we are on the verge of signing a payment plan, because we have identified where the problem is in terms of water losses ... we plan that, indeed, as and when we get equitable shares, we will then pay the outstanding three months on the five towns. That's what we are going to put in place at Vaal Central Water and that is a process,” he explained.
Treasury asked to not fund councils owing water boards
Meanwhile, Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality mayor Khumalo Molefe said the municipality is already struggling financially because of two critical water grants already being held by the department since 2014.
He said the equitable share internally funds 17 water augmentation projects and withdrawal will collapse the projects. They owe R364m to Magalies Water.
“I must categorically indicate that we are servicing our current account well; however, we are in dispute with Magalies Water Board over the historical debt on the basis that they are unable to validate some of the invoices which are as old as the Bophuthatswana homeland era. It would be counterproductive for the minister to arbitrate such a matter without hearing the interested parties to this matter,” Molefe said.
But Phillips said Ngaka Modiri Molema failed to honour its current payment arrangement.
Meanwhile, committee chairperson Leon Basson said municipalities' defaulting is an increasing trend.
“If municipalities do not honour their agreements, we should take that money from their upcoming payments. It must be an integral part of the agreement so that municipalities understand that failure to pay will result in further losses of their equitable share. We cannot allow these games to continue,” he said.
