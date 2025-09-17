Commuters were forced to find alternative transport and six minibus taxis were impounded on Wednesday — the start of a 30-day closure of several routes in a bid to quell ongoing deadly violence within the industry in the Cape Town area.
“This was not an easy decision, but it is one that had to be taken to protect the lives of commuters and residents. The safety of our communities is our top priority,” said Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku.
"While extraordinary measures are in place, we will continue to engage with Cata (Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association) and Codeta (Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association) to work towards a sustainable resolution and long-term peace in the minibus taxi industry.”
The closures were implemented under section 91 of the National Land Transport Act and apply specifically to routes and lanes in:
- Mfuleni;
- Somerset West;
- Khayelitsha;
- Nomzamo; and
- Lwandle.
Tension between the associations over these routes had led to a spate of shootings. Among the latest victims is a taxi driver who was shot dead on Tuesday in Brown's Farm, Philippi.
Sileku said Golden Arrow Bus Services and Metrorail would provide alternative transport options during the shutdown. He said other taxi ranks and routes would not be closed during the 30 days.
Taxi commuters face 30-day route closure to quell violence in Cape Town
Cosatu calls for review of 'ill-considered' decision to temporarily close routes
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Commuters were forced to find alternative transport and six minibus taxis were impounded on Wednesday — the start of a 30-day closure of several routes in a bid to quell ongoing deadly violence within the industry in the Cape Town area.
“This was not an easy decision, but it is one that had to be taken to protect the lives of commuters and residents. The safety of our communities is our top priority,” said Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku.
"While extraordinary measures are in place, we will continue to engage with Cata (Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association) and Codeta (Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association) to work towards a sustainable resolution and long-term peace in the minibus taxi industry.”
The closures were implemented under section 91 of the National Land Transport Act and apply specifically to routes and lanes in:
Tension between the associations over these routes had led to a spate of shootings. Among the latest victims is a taxi driver who was shot dead on Tuesday in Brown's Farm, Philippi.
Sileku said Golden Arrow Bus Services and Metrorail would provide alternative transport options during the shutdown. He said other taxi ranks and routes would not be closed during the 30 days.
Arson investigated after fire destroys vehicles at Nyanga taxi rank
Cosatu expressed disappointment with the closure of routes, saying it would have a "severe and negative impact on thousands of commuters and the working class across the province.
"The minibus taxi industry is the lifeblood of public transport in the Western Cape, and any disruption to its routes directly undermines the ability of workers to get to their jobs, students to reach their schools, and citizens to access essential services.”
The federation called for a review of the decision to temporarily close the routes, calling it "ill-considered”.
City of Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith said a joint operations centre had been established to monitor the situation. Six taxis were impounded early on Wednesday.
"At this stage our teams have reported that the Khayelitsha, Somerset West and Mfuleni taxi ranks are not operating as per the closure, and we [will] continue to monitor these and other various locations,” he said.
The affected routes are:
TimesLIVE
‘Acts of terror’: Province condemns deadly taxi violence in Cape Town
KZN commuters brace for taxi strike
IN PICS | Durban a ghost town as taxi strike goes ahead
E-hailing driver family yet to receive remains
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos