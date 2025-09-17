News

SAHRC confirms hiring foreigner in senior management position

Commission slams 'false narrative about its staff composition'

17 September 2025 - 13:00
The SA Human Rights Commission says it employs more South Africans than non-nationals. File photo.
The SA Human Rights Commission says it employs more South Africans than non-nationals. File photo.
Image: Koena Mashale

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed the employment of a foreign national in a senior management position.

This comes after public outrage after a recent media briefing by the commission, during which the official's name raised eyebrows.

The commission, without mentioning names, confirmed it has 16 senior managers, one of them a foreign national. Of its 169 employees, seven are foreigners.

“The misconception that most staff members employed at the commission are non-nationals is incorrect. The misconception that most senior managers at the commission are non-nationals is also incorrect,” it said.

“The commission has been facing the false narrative about its staff composition for a long time despite efforts made to correct it. The persistence of the incorrect and false narrative, especially on social media platforms, necessitated this statement to nullify the disinformation campaign and provide facts.”

It said all employees at the commission are employed in accordance with the Labour Relations Act and other regulations.

The commission has also received a backlash for its handling of some issues, such as declaring illegal foreigners have a constitutional right to access health care, with many accusing it of prioritising foreigners' rights over those of citizens.

“The commission rejects the narrative in totality. The SAHRC discharges its constitutional mandate to promote, protect and monitor human rights in South Africa independently and impartially without fear, favour or prejudice. This enjoins the commission to ensure human rights in the country are addressed irrespective of one's national status.”

It highlighted some cases reported to it, with most complaints coming from South Africans.

“The commission's complaints statistics for the past 2024-25 financial year indicate it has successfully finalised 7,516 complaints. Most complaints were received from South Africans, and where violations were found appropriate redress was recommended.”

TimesLIVE

