IN PICS | All eyes on Mkhwanazi as Madlanga Commission kicks off

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, takes centre stage as the first witness to testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday.

The inquiry is tasked with probing allegations of political interference, corruption and criminality in SA’s criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi made these allegations in a media briefing in July, in which he accused now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu of meddling in police operations.