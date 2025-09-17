News

IN PICS | All eyes on Mkhwanazi as Madlanga Commission kicks off

By SowetanLIVE - 17 September 2025 - 14:40
Retired Constitutional Court Justice and Chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the opening of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, takes centre stage as the first witness to testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday.

The inquiry is tasked with probing allegations of political interference, corruption and criminality in SA’s criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi made these allegations in a media briefing in July, in which he accused now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu of meddling in police operations.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during the Judicial Commission of Inquiry.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Chief Evidence Leader Advocate Terry Motau SC speaking at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry investigating criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Image: Antonio Muchave
MK members protesting outside the Commission of Inquiry, where Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is testifying into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Image: Antonio Muchave
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifying at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Image: Antonio Muchave
MK party members picketing outside the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College during the Mandlanga Commission of Inquiring.
Image: Antonio Muchave

News
News
News
News
News
