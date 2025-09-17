Five key things that came out during Matlala's bail application

As the Madlanga commission gets under way with the intention to blow on the corruption in the police and criminal justice system controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala who has been linked to top police brass - will find out whether he will be granted bail.
Matlala's name is one of those that came out during KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive revelations in July where he said Mchunu had ties with people outside the police force who influenced his decisions, including Matlala and Brown Mogotsi.
At the time of the revelations, Matlala was in custody following his arrest for allegations that he was the mastermind behind the shooting of his ex-girlfriend and actress Tebogo Thobejane and many other crimes. He faces three counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering.
Matlala has applied for bail and judgment is expected today on Wednesday at the Alexandra magistrate's court.
Here are some of the things that came out during his bail application:
- Mogotsi tried many times to call Matlala on the Sunday that Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations in a televised media briefing about corruption in the police and criminal justice system. At the time that Mogotsi was blowing up the phone, Matlala was in fact watching the press conference from his cell on a phone that was later confiscated by prison officials.
- The state does not have direct evidence against Matlala in the attempted murder case of Thobejane. What the state has, however, is strong circumstantial evidence against him.
- A fraudulent passport allegedly belonging to Matlala shows that he went to Eswatini twice, crossing the border on foot under the name of Dlamini and has not returned to SA. The passport shows that he travelled to Eswatini on February 11 2024 and returned the following day. It also indicates that on April 19, he crossed into Eswatini on foot, with no record of his return to the country.
- Matlala deposited R200,000 into the back account of Nthabiseng Nzama, who is the daughter of Tiego Floyd Mabusela. Mabusela is believed to be linked to the attempted hit on Thobejane. Both Nzama and her father are Matlala's co-accused.
- Serge Cabonge, a Congolese who came into the South African socialite scene over 10-years ago for referring to himself as a blesser, is believed to have played a role on the day of the attempted killing of Thobejane after it was revealed that he was in her company just hours before she was shot.
SowetanLIVE
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
SowetanLIVE
