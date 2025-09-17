Parliament has recommended former Sowetan political editor Moipone Malefane to serve on the board of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA).
Malefane, who runs her own media agency, was a political editor at Sowetan for seven years. She is an award-winning journalist with more than 18 years of experience in publications such as The Star, Sunday Times and Sowetan and has experience in political journalism, communications and stakeholder relations.
She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Vutivi Business News, a digital platform that serves the Small Medium Micro Enterprises by writing stories about their sector. Malefane holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications and is committed to mentoring the next generation of journalists and fostering media sustainability.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Dr Natalie Skeepers was recommended too.
According to Mothapo, Skeepers is an executive with experience in corporate governance, risk, safety and compliance.
“She possess the necessary financial expertise at board level and has a good understanding of board governance in terms of King IV principles and the relevant legislation. Her experience includes auditing, in conjunction with the relevant governance structures and risk management frameworks, including risk identification and evaluation processes, among other things.”
Mothapo said the portfolio committee on communications undertook an extensive public consultation process, which included publishing an advertisement in the media calling for nominations to fill the two vacancies.
“In its report to the National Assembly, the committee recommended Ms Moipone Malefane and Dr Natalie Skeepers to be appointed to the positions.
“The National Assembly approved the reports of the committee following vacancies that arose as a result of a resignation and the expiry of the term of office of board members.”
SowetanLIVE
Ex-Sowetan political editor Malefane headed for MDDA board
Award-winning journo gets parliament's nod to champion media diversity
Image: Supplied
Parliament has recommended former Sowetan political editor Moipone Malefane to serve on the board of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA).
Malefane, who runs her own media agency, was a political editor at Sowetan for seven years. She is an award-winning journalist with more than 18 years of experience in publications such as The Star, Sunday Times and Sowetan and has experience in political journalism, communications and stakeholder relations.
She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Vutivi Business News, a digital platform that serves the Small Medium Micro Enterprises by writing stories about their sector. Malefane holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications and is committed to mentoring the next generation of journalists and fostering media sustainability.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Dr Natalie Skeepers was recommended too.
According to Mothapo, Skeepers is an executive with experience in corporate governance, risk, safety and compliance.
“She possess the necessary financial expertise at board level and has a good understanding of board governance in terms of King IV principles and the relevant legislation. Her experience includes auditing, in conjunction with the relevant governance structures and risk management frameworks, including risk identification and evaluation processes, among other things.”
Mothapo said the portfolio committee on communications undertook an extensive public consultation process, which included publishing an advertisement in the media calling for nominations to fill the two vacancies.
“In its report to the National Assembly, the committee recommended Ms Moipone Malefane and Dr Natalie Skeepers to be appointed to the positions.
“The National Assembly approved the reports of the committee following vacancies that arose as a result of a resignation and the expiry of the term of office of board members.”
SowetanLIVE
PODCAST | Scopa: so far, so good, says Songezo Zibi
LISTEN | Editor's choice playlist serves up Gallo vault rarities, van tuka legends, Arena's next wave
Skills development, wellness of journalists and editors important in fast-paced digital world – Makunga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos