WATCH | Tshwane sets stage for Madlanga commission hearings
Image: Herman Moloi
Final touches are under way outside the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane, where construction workers were racing against the clock to complete last-minute preparations ahead of the much-anticipated Madlanga commission hearings.
The workers were busy laying paving bricks on the side of the road.
Inside the venue, the atmosphere was already shifting. Broadcast media crews were busily setting up cameras and cables, preparing to beam the proceedings live when the hearings officially open on Wednesday.
When Sowetan arrived, three sleek black BMWs with flashing blue lights had just entered the premises.
At the gate, a security officer in a black suit could be overheard telling Tshwane Metro police – who were managing traffic outside 332 Johannes Ramokhoase Street in Pretoria – that “only Sibiya (suspended Lt-Gen Shadrack) is left.”
The security officer and the police declined to comment on which officials had already arrived or what the day’s programme entailed.
A police Nyala stood parked inside the venue, and at exactly 10:31am, a second one drove in, further heightening the SAPS visibility.
The Madlanga commission will on Wednesday host its first public hearing into allegations of political interference and corruption in SA’s criminal justice system.
The claims stem from KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who alleged that police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya had ties to criminal figures and may have influenced the disbanding of the once “sterling” political task team.
President Cyril Ramaphosa then established the commission to get to the bottom of the allegations.
The hearings are expected to draw significant public interest. However, the commission has made it clear that only 300 seats will be available to the public.
“People attending will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Another reason for early arrival is that strict access control measures will be in place, and no unauthorised entry will be permitted,” said commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels.
“Members of the public should note that parking at the Justice College is very limited, and it is therefore advisable to seek alternative parking.”
