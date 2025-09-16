WATCH | Mkhwanazi files R5m defamation lawsuit ahead of Madlanga inquiry

Mkhwanazi highlighted another interview O'Sullivan did with Independent Online on July 29, where allegations of involvement in serious organised crime and being one of the biggest criminals in police uniform.
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has filed a R5m defamation lawsuit against forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan and has demanded that he retract allegations made against him.
Mkhwanazi who is expected to take the stand on the first day of the commission of inquiry into allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system also wants O'Sullivan to issue an apology.
In court papers filed in the high court in Johannesburg, Mkhwanazi said O'Sullivan had made serious allegation about him in the media.
"Despite, written demand having been made, on behalf of the plaintiff, of the defendant to retract such defamatory allegations and to apologise, via the same media forums to the plaintiff for having defamed him unjustifiably alternatively to pay the sum of R5m for the damages thereby occasioned to the plaintiff, the defendant not only declined to comply with such demand but through his attorney further defamed the plaintiff by unjustifiably accusing him of attempting to extort funds from him (i.e. from the defendant)," read the court papers.
Mkhwanazi said on July 6, 7, 9, O'Sullivan made allegations that he had approved unlawful expenditure.
"When [national police commissioner Gen Fannie] Masemola was acting head of crime intelligence, Mkhwanazi approved the unlawful expenditure by Masemola of R35m of public funds on buying luxury cars and that was in...the first quarter of 2012. Now, if we bring it a little bit further forward both Mkhwanazi and Masemola joined a police supplier on an overseas trip and the pair of them came back with what do you call it Louis Vuitton, it’s a very expensive ladies handbag and the pair of them came back with a gift from the police supplier being a Louis Vuitton handbag and from all I can gather neither of them disclosed at customs the fact that they had in their possession a gift worth somewhere between R70,000 and R100,000 each and then what do they do they probably gave these bags to their wives," Mkhwanazi quoted O'Sullivan as saying in the court papers.
Mkhwanazi highlighted another interview O'Sullivan did with Independent Online on July 29, where allegations of involvement in serious organised crime and being one of the biggest criminals in police uniform.
"I am certain that Mkhwanazi has allegedly been involved in serious organised crime for a long time and has somehow managed to stay below the radar... Mkhwanazi is one of the biggest criminals that ever wore police uniform; his crimes, when they are finally exposed will shock the nation," Mkhwanazi quoted O'Sullivan
He went into the details of the allegation made by O'Sullivan to Biz News on August 7.
"...the theft is being carried out by all the people who are running crime intelligence, including the hierarchy of the police because its been sanctioned by Masemola, the current commissioner of the police, and some of that cash is finding its way into the illicit operations being run by Mkhwanazi in KZN...
"Until after going public with my allegations as to why Masemola and Mkwanazi should both be suspended, I had some whistleblowers reach out to me and they were from KZN and they made it clear that actually the success the police in KZN is due to the fact the Mkhwanazi ha instituted a shoot to kill policy and that when they go t alleged crime scene or a location where they expected to find criminals they go front and back and shoot everybody whether they armed or not."
O'Sullivan was further quoted as saying in 95% of the cases between cops and criminals involving firearms, all criminals are fatally wounded.
Mkhwanazi said O'Sullivan's statements were wrongful and defamatory.
"The statements were made with the intention to defame the plaintiff and to injure his reputation," said Mkhwanazi in the court papers.
