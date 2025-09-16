These are the Mitchum deodorant products taken off shop shelves

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has listed the specific batches of deodorant placed under recall in South Africa.
This comes after Mitchum UK announced it was withdrawing some products in several countries.
The commission said: "The manufacturer has advised the NCC that a recent change in the manufacturing process of a raw material affected the acidity levels of the finished product. In some consumers, particularly those with sensitive or compromised skin, this has resulted in contact dermatitis, a skin reaction."
It said 124,176 units of the affected batches were distributed since April.
The affected products are:
- Mitchum Woman Roll-On 100ml 48H Shower Fresh — batch numbers: S25331A/S25422A;
- Mitchum Woman Roll-On 100ml 48H Powder Fresh — batch numbers: S25331A/S25416;
- Mitchum Men Roll-On 100ml 48H Sport — batch numbers: S25328A/S25416A; and
- Mitchum Men Roll-On 100ml 48H Mountain Air — batch number: S25415B.
Consumers who have purchased the affected products are encouraged to discontinue use immediately and return the products to the point of purchase for a full refund.
The commission said anyone negatively affected by the product is urged to contact Revlon South Africa for further guidance.
TimesLIVE
