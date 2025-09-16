News

Man scammed R7,5k with fake arrest warrant

16 September 2025 - 17:05
File photo
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

An eThekwini man has lost R7,500 to an individual who posed as a policeman wanting to arrest him for a false sexual abuse charge. 

The incident was reported to KwaZulu-Natal security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) earlier on Tuesday after the unsuspecting man paid the money over to the fake cop.

“According to the victim, he received a call from a man claiming to be a police officer. The caller, addressing him by name, alleged that a case of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse had been registered against him,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

The scammer allegedly claimed that a warrant for his arrest had been issued by the Johannesburg central regional court and that he was the investigating officer tasked with executing the warrant immediately.

“During the call, the fraudster informed the 29-year-old victim that he could avoid arrest by paying a R7,500 deposit into an FNB [account]. The scammer claimed this payment would serve as a guarantee while he negotiated with the court to have the warrant revoked,” Balram said.

Fearing arrest at his workplace in KwaZulu-Natal, the victim complied and transferred the funds. Shortly after, he received a falsified document purporting to be a revoked warrant of arrest.

Despite knowing there were no criminal charges against him, the victim acted out of fear.

“After making the payment, he visited the nearest police station and investigations revealed that two case numbers provided by the fake policeman was linked to unrelated matters. It was then that the victim realised he had been scammed,” said Balram.

