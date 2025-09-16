News

Kunene is the PA's Joburg mayoral candidate, unless inquiry finds against him

By Botho Molosankwe - 16 September 2025 - 14:15
PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene has resigned from the city of Johannesburg as a councillor and MMC of transport with immediate effect.
The Patriotic Alliance says Kenny Kunene was the party’s mayoral candidate for Joburg long before his suspension, but that the party will “do the right thing” should there be adverse findings against him.

Speaking to Sowetan on Tuesday, PA spokesperson Steve Motale said: “Kunene’s candidature was announced a long time ago, long before his suspension. [PA leader] Gayton McKenzie’s announcement [of his Joburg mayoral candidature] was just a confirmation of that.”

Motale said that while Kunene’s suspension as the party’s deputy leader does not disqualify him, they would have to pull his nomination should the ongoing investigation find against him.

“He has always been our mayoral candidate. However, we will do the right thing should there be adverse findings against him. We are just waiting for the outcome of the investigations,” he said.

Kunene was suspended over his suspected ties with the alleged DJ Sumbody murder mastermind, Katiso “KT” Molefe. 

Sowetan reached out to Kunene to find out what skills he believes he would bring to the Joburg mayoral seat. However, he said he could not comment as he is still on suspension and can only do so once the inquiry is over.

McKenzie also announced that former DA MP Liam Jacobs would be the PA’s Cape Town mayoral candidate.

“We are removing Liam as a candidate for Tshwane because he is our new candidate for the Cape metro,” McKenzie said. “Now we are playing chess, not checkers. Congratulations, you have got big shows to fill.”

McKenzie also announced Jacobs as the PA’s youth league president.

“We will soon announce all of the other positions, as well as a new mayoral candidate in Tshwane. We are building the PA, we are moving forward,” he said.

The PA deployed Jacobs to Tshwane and named him as its mayoral candidate there for next year’s local government elections.

However, after Kunene was suspended, Jacobs was reassigned to the Joburg council as his replacement.

Motale said the party was deploying Jacobs to Cape Town because he appeals to the youth and can help the PA garner the votes of young people.

