SowetanLIVE
Gauteng spends over R46m on hospital fireproofing in three years
Image: Antonio Muchave
Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has revealed that the department has paid more than R46m over the past three years to two companies contracted to fireproof hospitals.
The firms, Modipadi Nokaneng and the Ngwato and Manzi Group (NMG), are still claiming a further R44m while continuing to render services.
According to Nkomo-Ralehoko, Modipadi Nokaneng received R28.8m between 2022/23 and 2024/25, while NMG was paid R17.9m over the same period.
The revelation came in response to questions in the Gauteng legislature about how much had been spent on fire detection and suppression systems in public hospitals, whether these contracts offered value for money, and if the services had been effective.
Nkomo-Ralehoko also revealed that Modipadi Nokaneng and DS Molapo Projects and Fire Service were responsible for fire detection and suppression at the time that a devastating fire ripped through Charlotte Maxeke hospital in April 2021.
The fire gutted critical sections of the hospital and it was revealed that there were no fire detection or suppression systems in the affected block.
Nkomo-Ralehoko confirmed that only basic fire extinguishers and hose reels were in place.
“There were no fire detection systems and fire suppression systems installed in the areas that were affected by the fire and smoke (i.e. block 4 North). There were only fire extinguishers and fire hose reels in these.”
The then spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, also revealed at the time that the smoke doors were not used as the magnetic system on the doors was no longer effective and they were recommissioned. She also confirmed that fire hydrant couplings were not compatible with the fire hoses on Johannesburg fire service fire engines because “some had been stolen”.
The DA Gauteng shadow health MEC, Dr Jack Bloom, has raised concerns about the contracts, questioning why a R49m agreement appears to have been extended despite “drastic” shortcomings in hospital fire prevention.
“These companies have been paid so much and are claiming millions more, even though hospital fire prevention needs drastic improvement,” Bloom said.
“I will also ask questions about fire prevention measures at Tembisa Hospital, which suffered two fires earlier this year.”
Charlotte Maxeke, Tembisa, Steve Biko Academic, the Tshwane District and Carletonville hospitals are among the facilities that have suffered major damage in recent years since 2021.
