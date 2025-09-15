News

Former North West municipality CFO, payroll clerk arrested for 'fraud'

By TimesLIVE - 16 September 2025 - 10:59
The former CFO of the Ratlou local municipality was arrested in Madibogo, North West.
Image: Hawks.

The Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit arrested a former CFO of the Ratlou local municipality in the North West and a 53-year-old female payroll clerk for alleged fraud on Monday.

The former CFO, 35, was arrested in Madibogo and the other woman in Potchefstroom.

In March 2022, the CFO allegedly appointed the payroll clerk as an acting expenditure manager without the approval of the municipal manager.

“Investigations revealed that in November 2022, the CFO allegedly authorised payment of over R49,000 to the acting expenditure manager for an acting allowance,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said.

A payroll clerk who was arrested by the Hawks on Monday is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Image: Hawks

“It was further established that the alleged acting expenditure manager did not perform any duties related to her acting position.”

They are expected to appear in the Setlagole magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

