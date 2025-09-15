Manamela, was giving a national briefing on the readiness of SA’s universities, TVET colleges and community colleges for the 2026 academic year.
He said universities currently accommodate around 1.1 million students, TVET colleges around 527,000 and community colleges around 130,000 students.
He said the Sector Education and Training Authorities also offer thousands of learnerships, apprenticeships and skills programmes annually, he said.
“This makes us deliberate to ensure that the post-school system serves not only the academic elite but also those who seek practical skills, second chances or pathways into the labour market.
“When we speak of the state of readiness for the 2026 academic year, we are not referring to ticking boxes or filling reports.
“Readiness is about the lived experience of every student and family that when the new year begins, the doors of learning and culture shall truly open fairly and on time and without barriers.
“It means that bursary systems are working, application processes are clear and institutions are safe and welcoming. And that teaching and learning can begin without disruption,” Manamela said.
WATCH | Too many matriculants for SA universities - Manamela
Education minister says learners must try other available post-school options
Higher education minister Buti Manamela says there is not enough space at universities to accommodate the higher numbers of matric pupils who have attained bachelor passes.
As a result, he says, matriculants need to exhaust available options other than universities or TVET colleges.
The pressure on post-school education has been growing steadily with each year due to more matric learners attaining bachelor passes, he said.
“Places at universities, TVET colleges, community colleges, SETA, and private higher education remain limited. For 2026, we project around 235,000 first-year university spaces,170,000 in TVET colleges and in community colleges 120,000 spaces.”
According to Manamela, not all qualifying students will be absorbed.
