ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday give marching orders to ANC councillors on addressing service delivery failures.
Ramaphosa will also outline the service delivery action plan, which was adopted by the party's national executive committee meeting at the weekend.
This plan aims to find solutions to widespread service delivery failures in the country's 257 municipalities led by the ANC.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa gives ANC councillors marching orders on service delivery
