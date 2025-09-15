News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa gives ANC councillors marching orders on service delivery

By TimesLIVE - 15 September 2025 - 11:13

Courtesy of SABC

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday give marching orders to ANC councillors on addressing service delivery failures.

Ramaphosa will also outline the service delivery action plan, which was adopted by the party's national executive committee meeting at the weekend.

This plan aims to find solutions to widespread service delivery failures in the country's 257 municipalities led by the ANC.

TimesLIVE

'We were elected to serve the people, not our own interests,' Ramaphosa tells Ditsobotla municipality leaders

“Failure to deliver services is an infringement of the basic rights of citizens.”
News
2 days ago

WATCH LIVE | Phala Phala dollar theft: Ramaphosa’s top bodyguard cleared, trial to resume

The trial of three accused for the theft of $580,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm in February 2020 is due to resume this week.
News
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa urges Brics unity to counter global disorder and resolve conflicts

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Brics nations must remain steadfast in their commitment to co-operation, economic growth, and peace as conflicts in ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Evaton pupils suffer at school without water, electricity and textbooks
R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg