News

WATCH | Kokosi residents queue for water from local businessman's borehole

15 September 2025 - 17:28
Residents of Kokosi, Merafong, queue for borehole water after their taps ran dry for three weeks.
Residents of Kokosi, Merafong, queue for borehole water after their taps ran dry for three weeks.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Residents of Kokosi near Fochville in the North West whose taps have been dry for more than three weeks, finally have access to water thanks to a local businessman who spent his own money to drill a borehole for them in his yard.

The water outage in the township is a result of the 40% water restrictions imposed on the Merafong local municipality by Rand Water due to the R1.41bn debt it owes to the entity.

When Sowetan arrived on Sunday afternoon, the sun was blazing and residents had just broken the queue for water as the businessman, who asked to remain anonymous, had asked them to let the borehole pump cool off for 20 minutes.

Residents subsequently rejoined the queue. Some said they came from other parts of the township, and had travelled for some distance to get to the borehole as they had not seen any municipal water tankers in the area over the weekend.

The businessman, who spent thousands of rand to get the borehole drilled, has asked the community not to drink the water as it has not been tested and to only use it for washing or flushing toilets — but frustrated residents said they would boil the water to make it safe because it was the only water available in Kokosi.

SowetanLIVE

Good Samaritan drills borehole to help Merafong residents with water

A business owner in Kokosi, Merafong, west of Joburg, has spent his own money to get a borehole drilled in his yard to help residents get water as ...
News
19 hours ago

Joburg autism school hit by water outage

The ongoing water challenges at the Johannesburg School for Autism have left parents frustrated that their special needs children, who are used to ...
News
2 months ago

Water supply restored to West Rand, Johannesburg health facilities

Water supply has been fully restored at health facilities affected by the recent water outage on the West Rand and in parts of Johannesburg.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Evaton pupils suffer at school without water, electricity and textbooks
R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg