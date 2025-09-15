Residents of Kokosi near Fochville in the North West whose taps have been dry for more than three weeks, finally have access to water thanks to a local businessman who spent his own money to drill a borehole for them in his yard.
The water outage in the township is a result of the 40% water restrictions imposed on the Merafong local municipality by Rand Water due to the R1.41bn debt it owes to the entity.
When Sowetan arrived on Sunday afternoon, the sun was blazing and residents had just broken the queue for water as the businessman, who asked to remain anonymous, had asked them to let the borehole pump cool off for 20 minutes.
WATCH | Kokosi residents queue for water from local businessman's borehole
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Residents subsequently rejoined the queue. Some said they came from other parts of the township, and had travelled for some distance to get to the borehole as they had not seen any municipal water tankers in the area over the weekend.
The businessman, who spent thousands of rand to get the borehole drilled, has asked the community not to drink the water as it has not been tested and to only use it for washing or flushing toilets — but frustrated residents said they would boil the water to make it safe because it was the only water available in Kokosi.
Good Samaritan drills borehole to help Merafong residents with water
